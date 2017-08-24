Bihar Board 10th compartmental result 2017: Five things you need to know

Bihar Board 10th compartmental result 2017: The Bihar class 10 compartmental exams were conducted from July 21 to July 31. Bihar Board 10th compartmental result 2017: The Bihar class 10 compartmental exams were conducted from July 21 to July 31.

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the result for the class 10 compartment exam 2017 on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at biharboard.ac.in. The results are available for download on the official website of the Board.

Here are five things you need to know about the Bihar Board results:

1. Date of exam

The Bihar class 10 compartmental exams were conducted from July 21 to July 31, this year. Students who had failed to clear the main exams, which were conducted in March this year, appeared for the compartment exams.

2. Pass percentage

The pass percentage this year stood at 64.53 per cent. About 35.47 per cent of the students who have appeared for the compartmental exam have not cleared the paper.

3. Number of students

This year, as many as 2,34,244 students appeared for the exams. Among them, 94,665 were boys and 1,38,688 were girls. About 1,49,703 were among the 64.53 per cent who passed the exam.

4. Special exam

The Board also conducted special examination for 1,389 student. The pass percentage in this exam was at 29.73 per cent, which means that 410 students who appeared for the exam have cleared it.

5. Where to check the results

The results for the Bihar Board matric class 10 compartmental exams are available for download from the Board’s website (biharboard.ac.in) and on the site of its official partner at bihar.indiaresults.com.

