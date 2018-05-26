Bihar Board 10th 12th results 2018: BSEB Intermediate results on June 7, Madhyamik results on June 20 at biharboard.ac.in

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 10th 12th results 2018: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the results of Class 12 examination on June 7, and Class 10 on June 20. “The results of the Intermediate examination will be released on June 7 and of Madhyamik examination on June 20,” said Anand Kishore, Chairman, BSEB, adding, that the result processing phase is at its last leg.

The chairman mentioned from this year, the Bihar Board has changed the examination pattern to benefit students in getting more marks. The Bihar Board introduced a new pattern of questions for the Class 10 and 12 examinees with 50 per cent of objective-type questions in each paper.

Read | Bihar Board Inter exam 2018 result updates

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, biharboard.ac.in. Apart from it, the results will also be available on the third party website, indiaresults.com. This year, 17.70 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations while 12.80 lakh students wrote the class 12 examination. The Class 12 examination was held from February 6 to February 16, 2018, at around 1,384 centres across the state.

To curb rampant cheating and paper leak, the board this year took stringent measures. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the intermediate examination.BSEB has also introduced a stipend of Rs 1,200 for Class 10 toppers. The Class 11 students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

Five toppers of Class 12 will receive Rs 1,500 per month from the government depending on the duration of the course they are pursuing. For instance, a medical student will get the benefits for five years, engineer for four years and somebody pursuing non-professional courses will get the scholarship for three years.

Last year, only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream, while the pass percentage in Arts stream was 37 per cent and 73.76 per cent cleared the examination successfully in Commerce stream.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App