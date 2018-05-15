Bihar BCECEB ITI exams 2018: Admit card released at bceceboard.com

BCECEB ITI exams 2018: The board will conduct the ITI exams on May 27 at various centres across the state of Bihar. BCECEB ITI exams 2018: The board will conduct the ITI exams on May 27 at various centres across the state of Bihar.

BCECEB ITI exams 2018: The admit card of the BCECEB ITI exams has been released. All the candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website, bceceboard.com. The board will conduct the ITI exams on May 27 at various centres across the state of Bihar. Last year, the results were declared on July 7, 2017.

Bihar BCECEB ITI admit crad 2018: How to download

Visit the official website, bceceboard.com

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link

Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth

Admit Card will be appeared on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

BCECEB ITI exams 2018: Things to keep with you at the time of applying

-Email id

-Mobile no

-Scanned / Soft copy passport size photograph (Less than 100KB)

-Scanned / Soft copy of signature (Less than 100KB)

-Aadhar Card (if available)

-Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card if available

Candidates who had registered for the examination can download the admit crad from the official website, bceceboard.com. The examination will be conducted on May 27. For more information, please visit the official website.

