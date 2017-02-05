Bihar: 27 held for helping examinees cheat through electronic devices

The raids followed yesterday’s raid by Patna police in which three persons were arrested, including a mastermind, from a rented house situated on Kanti factory Road under Agamkuan police station of Patna district. The raids followed yesterday’s raid by Patna police in which three persons were arrested, including a mastermind, from a rented house situated on Kanti factory Road under Agamkuan police station of Patna district.

Twenty-seven people were arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat through electronic devices in Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) examination in Nawada district on Sunday. Acting on a tip off, a police team headed by Pakri Barama Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Pukar Singh raided a house located on Warsaliganj Bypass road from where it arrested 27 people along with electronic devices meant for allegedly helping the examinees in writing papers for BSSC inter-level (second phase) examination being held at various centres across the state.

Singh said that 12 laptops, more than 12 mobile handsets and other electronic devices and over 18 motorcycles have been seized during the raid.

The raids also yielded bluetooth devices, batteries, earphones, mobile phones, SIM cards and copper wires in large numbers.