Telangana TS Inter first and second year exam 2017: Download hall tickets now

Telangana hall tickets 2017: Enter your roll number to download the admit card

Telangana hall tickets 2017: The admit cards of TS Intermediate first year and second year general and vocational examination is released. Telangana State Board of Intermediate (BIE Telangana) will conduct the exam in March 2017.

The practical examination was started from February 3 and ended on February 22, 2017 while theory is scheduled from March 1 and will end on March 18. The three-hour long exam will commence from 9 am and will end on 12 pm.

Last year the Board conducted the exam from March 2 to March 19.

The students can download the hall ticket from the official website — bietelangana.cgg.gov.in by following the steps written below.

Steps to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets 2017:

Visit the official website or the direct link provided below

On thee homepage, click on the the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets

Enter your inter or SSC roll number and click on submit button

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download/Take a printout and carry to the examination.

Remember to carry the hall ticket as it contains the exam hall and other details.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) regulates and supervises the system of intermediate education in Telangana. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations.

For more details on the hall ticket, click here

