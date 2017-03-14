AP intermediate exams 2017: Check I, II year date sheets, timings here

AP intermediate exams 2017: Exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. AP intermediate exams 2017: Exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The intermediate board examinations in Andhra Pradesh began on March 1, 2017 with the Second Language paper for the intermediate first year students. The date sheet for the class 11 and 12 (inter) exams can be found on Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Intermediate Education website (bieap.gov.in).

Other than the Ethics and Human Values exam and the Environmental Education exam which will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, all other exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. Here are the dates for the Andhra Pradesh boards for inter first and second year:

Intermediate I year:

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-I

Friday, March 3, 2017

ENGLISH PAPER– I

Monday, March 6, 2017

MATHEMATICS PAPER-I A

BOTANY PAPER-I

CIVICS PAPER-I

PSYCHOLOGY PAPER–I

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

MATHEMATICS PAPER – I B

ZOOLOGY PAPER – I

HISTORY PAPER – I

Friday, March 10, 2017

PHYSICS PAPER –I

ECONOMICS PAPER– I

CLASSICAL LANGUAGE PAPER- I

Monday, March 13, 2017

CHEMISTRY PAPER – I

COMMERCE PAPER – I

SOCIOLOGY PAPER – I

FINE ARTS, MUSIC PAPER – I

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

GEOLOGY PAPER– I

HOME SCIENCE PAPER – I

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER–I

LOGIC PAPER– I

BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER– I (BPC)

Friday, March 17, 2017

MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER – I.

GEOGRAPHY PAPER– I

Intermediate II year:

Thursday, March 2, 2017

2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-II

Saturday, March 4, 2017

ENGLISH PAPER– II

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

MATHEMATICS PAPER-II A

BOTANY PAPER-II

CIVICS PAPER-II

PSYCHOLOGY PAPER –II

Thursday, March 9, 2017

MATHEMATICS PAPER– II B

ZOOLOGY PAPER– II

HISTORY PAPER– II

Saturday, March 11 , 2017

PHYSICS PAPER –II

ECONOMICS PAPER– II

CLASSICAL LANGUAGE PAPER– II

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

CHEMISTRY PAPER –II

COMMERCE PAPER –II

SOCIOLOGY PAPER – II

FINE ARTS, MUSIC PAPER – II

Thursday, March 16, 2017

GEOLOGY PAPER– II

HOME SCIENCE PAPER– II

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER–II

LOGIC PAPER – II

BRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER–II (BPC)

Saturday, March 18, 2017

MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER – II.

GEOGRAPHY PAPER– II.

