Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams 2017 result declared, girls outperform boys

Intermediate results 2017: The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination was released on April 13 by Minister for Human Resources Development Ganta Srinivas Rao in Vijayawada. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations. In both first and the second year, the girls have outperformed boys. While in first year, girls scored a pass percentage of 80 per cent, boys stood at 75 per cent.

The Minister announced that in the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 69 per cent while boys are at 60 per cent. The results of both first year and second year were released early this year.

The Intermediate Supplementary examinations will be held on May 15. To view results, these are the official websites — examresults.ap.nic.in, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

Steps to check the AP Intermediate first and second year – Inter Results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

