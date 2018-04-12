BIEAP, AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be declared today at bieap.gov.in

BIEAP, AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 Live: Over 5 lakh students are awaiting their results
BIEAP, AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 Live: The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination will be declared on April 12 at bieap.gov.in. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations with 5.3 lakh in Inter 1st year and 5 lakh in Inter 2nd year. Students can access their scores at these official websites — examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.
This year, the AP Board introduced “one-minute” rule which bars entry into examination centres even if students are a minute late. About 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination.
AP Intermediate results LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog
Highlights
BIEAP to release AP Intermediate result today
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be releasing the result of second year exams today (April 12) at the official website — bieap.gov.in at 3 pm. This year nearly 5 lakh students had appeared for the exam who are anxiously waiting for the results. Second year exams were conducted from March 1 to 19. After this, the Board will also be releasing the results of first year exams on April 13, for which nearly 5.53 lakh appeared.
Highlights
Candidates have come up with funny memes to share their board exam anxiety.
Last year, nearly 10.31 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations that were held from March 1 while 5.23 lakh had taken the first year examination.
Last year, the results of both first and second years exams were released on the same day, but this year two different dates have been selected to declare the results.
Last year, the results of both first and second years exams were released on the same day, but this year two different dates have been selected to declare the results.
Last year, the results of both first and second years exams were released on the same day, but this year two different dates have been selected to declare the results.
Last year, the results of both first and second years exams were released on the same day, but this year two different dates have been selected to declare the results.
Last year, the results of both first and second years exams were released on the same day, but this year two different dates have been selected to declare the results.
Once the results are released, it is quite possible that the official website does not open due to heavy traffic which the page will receive. In such a situation, candidates are advised not to panic and check their result on other websites such as manabadi.com, examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.ap.nic.in
AP Inter 1st year result: How to check your scoresAll those who had appeared for the exams can log on to the official website mentioned above. They should then click on the result link and enter the required details in the provided fields. After submitting the information, their result will be displayed on the screen. They are then required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.