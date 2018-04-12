BIEAP, AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be declared today at bieap.gov.in

BIEAP, AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2018 Live: The results of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination will be declared on April 12 at bieap.gov.in. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations with 5.3 lakh in Inter 1st year and 5 lakh in Inter 2nd year. Students can access their scores at these official websites — examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

This year, the AP Board introduced “one-minute” rule which bars entry into examination centres even if students are a minute late. About 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination.

AP Intermediate results LIVE UPDATES