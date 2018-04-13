LIVE Updates AP Intermediate 1st Year Results 2018: Results at 12, check at bieap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st Year Results 2018: The results will be available on the official website, bieap.gov.in AP Inter 1st Year Results 2018: The results will be available on the official website, bieap.gov.in

BIEAP, AP Inter 1st Year Results 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the first year results on April 13, anytime after 12. The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, http://www.bieap.gov.in, once it is released. The candidates can check the results by visiting the websites, http://www.results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year for the examinations that was commenced from February 28 and March 2 respectively. This year, the board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late.

This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.