LIVE Updates AP Intermediate 1st Year Results 2018: Results at 12, check at bieap.gov.in

BIEAP, AP Inter 1st Year Results 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the first year results on April 13, anytime after 12. The candidates can check the results by logging on to the official website, http://www.bieap.gov.in, once it is released. The candidates can check the results by visiting the websites, http://www.results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com
Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year for the examinations that was commenced from February 28 and March 2 respectively. This year, the board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late.
This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.
Highlights
Intermediate results after 11
The 1st year inter results will be released shortly. Sources told the Indian Express that once the state Education Minister Ganta Srinivas Garu reaches the venue, he will immediately announce the same and the Board officials will activate the link. AP Inter first year results will also be available at RTGS Portal, Kailzala Mobile App, AP Fiber TV, People First Mobile App.
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate supplementary examinations
How to check AP Inter 1st year results
Once the results are released, candidates can log on to the official website bieap.gov.in. They are required to enter the required details in the provided fields and submit the details. Their scores will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference. Also, this year, the board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late.
AP Intermediate results date and time
Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the results of first year examination today, however the result time is not clear yet. While some websites like manabadi.com claim the results of BIEAP 1st year will be out at 11 today, however many have posted that the results will be out at 12 pm or 3 pm. For all updates, check here.
Students are suggested to keep their hall tickets ready before the announcement of results.
Once the results are out, it is possible that the main website does not open beacuse of heavy website. In such circumstances, the candidates can check the results by visiting the partner websites such as www.results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com
An improvement in pass percentage has been witnessed as the percentage of students in intermediate this year has increased as compared to last year. In the case of results, Madchal district has topped the same followed by Komuram Bhim district. Mahabubabad finished last with 40 percent of pass percentage. For the second year intermediate students, the pass percentage is at 67.25 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has published the result of Intermediate exams held in March this year. A total of 4.55 lakh students from the first year appeared for the inter exams of which 62.35 per cent have passed. Girls have outnumbered boys by scoring pass percentage of 69 while boys are at 55.66 per cent.
Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be fail. Last year, Minister for Human Resources Development Ganta Srinivas Rao had announced the results on April 13 at Vijayawada.
The results of 2nd year examinations were declared yesterday by BIEAP. 73 per cent of the total students appeared have cleared the examinations. This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The second year examinations were conducted from March 1 to 19.
