AP Intermediate results 2018: How to apply for marks revaluation

AP intermediate results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) 1st and 2nd year examination results have been announced by the Board of Intermediate Education, AP and the revaluation process for the same has started. Students can now apply for recounting, scanned copy-cum-reverification of valued answer scripts. In order to get the marks recounted. they have to first login to the official website – apbie.apcfss.in. The candidates have to pay Rs 200 online in case they are unsatisfied with their marks. In case someone wants the scanned copy-cum-re-verification of answer book, he/she will have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper through Mee Seva or AP Online centre. The fee once paid cannot re-funded. The last date for payment of fee is April 21.

The results of both 1st and 2nd year are available at bieap.gov.in. In 2nd year, 73 per cent of the total students appeared have cleared the examinations successfully. In 1st year, the total number of students who have passed the exams are 4,78,621 and the overall pass percentage stands at 62 per cent. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.

AP Intermediate results 2018, revaluation/recounting process

Step 1: Log on to the official website, apbie.apcfss.in and click on ‘Online students’ services’

Step 2: Now click on ‘Re-verification of valued answer scripts/recounting of marks’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your hall ticket number and email-ID

Step 4: Click on ‘Get data’

Step 5: Follow the steps and complete the transaction

After the submission of application form, the applicants are required to take the print out of acknowledgement and note the transaction reference number for further reference. It has to be noted that candidates cannot ask for the re-valuation or recounting of marks of other students.

