Telangana Intermediate 1st year 2017 exam results to be declared soon, check dates here

The Board of Intermediate Education of Telangana (TS BIE) is likely to announce the results for the first year intermediate examinations on April 17, 2017. Candidates who have been waiting for the results of the exams, which were conducted in March 2017, can soon download them from the official website.

Students who appeared for the exams were tested on their chosen streams in the sciences or humanities. In addition to this, candidates had to give at least three language paper and one Ethics and Human Values paper.

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh will release the results tomorrow of first and second year.

The exams take place in three parts — Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects. The minimum score to pass each paper is 35 per cent.

Steps to download the results for Telangana Inter 1st year:

– Go to the official website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (bie.telangana.gov.in).

– Under the “News and Announcements” list, there will be a link to the first year results.

– Click on the link, enter the details in the fields provided and submit or search for your results.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

