Bias complaint against CUG: Varsity suspends associate professor

In connection with the complaint filed by a Dalit PhD student in the Gujarat High Court in July 2016 alleging discrimination, harassment and bias against the Central University of Gujarat in the admission to MPhil-PhD course, the varsity has suspended Jaya Prakash Pradhan, associate professor, Centre of Studies and Research in Economics School of Social Sciences, with immediate effect. He was found guilty by a panel, headed by Prof M H Fulekar, liaison officer, SC/ST, formed to investigate the matter, as well as by a committee constituted for enquiring into the setting of question paper.

During the investigation of both the cases (PhD entrance examination discrepancy complaint and question paper setting of 2014, 2016 case), the University authorities found out that Jaya Prakash Pradhan is the brother of complainant, Kalyani Pradhan, who had completed her Masters in English from the CUG in 2016. She had filed the complaint in the HC alleging discrimination, harassment and bias against CUG, Gandhinagar, in the admission to MPhil-PhD course (2016-17).

Another committee headed by Prof Muttayya K, constituted for enquiring into allegations of examination malpractice, also found Pradhan guilty on the ground of academic ethics and moral turpitude of intentional non-disclosure and suppressing information about his sister (Kalyani Pradhan) being a candidate in the entrance examinations during the year 2014-15 for MA course and also during 2016-17 for MPhil-PhD course in which he officiated as chairperson/convener of question paper committee and carried the question papers to (his home in Bhubaneshwar) and brought back the answer scripts from Bhubaneshwar centre of entrance examinations of the CUG.

When Pradhan was contacted, he said, “Since I was on leave today, so I do not know anything on the suspension order. I cannot comment anything till I receive it.” He even declined to comment when asked if Kalyani is his sister. ens