BHU UET 2018: Entrance test schedule released, exams from April 1

BHU UG admissions 2018: The examination schedule of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) has been released by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on its official wesbsite – bhuonline.in. All those who are interested in the same can check the datsheets at the website itself. Information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, exam scheme is also available. The exam is being conducted for admission into various undergraduate courses in the university. The first shift will be conducted 8 am onward and second will be held from 3 pm onwards.
Sunday, April 1
First shift:
BFA (Theory) (code 180);
BPA North Indian Classical Vocal (Code No.177);
BPA Instrumental (Sitar -Code 171), (Flute – Code No.172) (Violin – Code No. 173) (Tabla – Code No. 174)]; BPA Indian Classical – DanceTheory) (Kathak – Code No.175; Bharat Natyam – Code No.176)
BPEd (Theory) (Code No.152);
BSc (Hons.) Biology (Code No. 182)
Second shift:
B V Sc & A H (code No. – 136)
Shastri (Hons) (Code No. 187)
LLB (Hons.) (Code No.151)
Sunday, April 8
First shift
BEd/BEd – Special Education Language (Code No.564)
BEd/BEd – Special Education Science (Code No.565)
Common Exam (Code No.188):
(i) Bachelor of Vocation in Retail and Logistics Management
(ii) Bachelor of Vocation in Hospitality & Tourism Management
Second shift
BEd/BEd – Special Education Mathematics (Code No. 567);
BEd – Special Education Humanities and Social Sciences
(Code No. 568)
Common Exam (Code No.189):
(i) BVoc in Food Processing & Management
(ii) BVoc in Medical Lab Technology
Sunday, April 15
First shift
BSc (Hons) Ag (Code No.135)
Second shift
BCom (Hons)/BCom (Hons) Financial Markets Management (Code No.133)
Sunday, April 22
First shift
BA (Hons) Social Sciences (Code No.132)
Second shift
BA (Hons) Arts (Code No.131)
Sunday, April 29
First shift
BSc (Hons) Maths (Code No.181)
Second shift
BA LLB (Hons)- (5 year) (Code No.137)
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App