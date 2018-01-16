BHU UET 2018: Entrance test schedule released, exams from April 1

BHU UET 2018: The exam is being conducted for admission into various undergraduate courses in the university. BHU UET 2018: The exam is being conducted for admission into various undergraduate courses in the university.

BHU UG admissions 2018: The examination schedule of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) has been released by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on its official wesbsite – bhuonline.in. All those who are interested in the same can check the datsheets at the website itself. Information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, exam scheme is also available. The exam is being conducted for admission into various undergraduate courses in the university. The first shift will be conducted 8 am onward and second will be held from 3 pm onwards.

Sunday, April 1

First shift:

BFA (Theory) (code 180);

BPA North Indian Classical Vocal (Code No.177);

BPA Instrumental (Sitar -Code 171), (Flute – Code No.172) (Violin – Code No. 173) (Tabla – Code No. 174)]; BPA Indian Classical – DanceTheory) (Kathak – Code No.175; Bharat Natyam – Code No.176)

BPEd (Theory) (Code No.152);

BSc (Hons.) Biology (Code No. 182)

Second shift:

B V Sc & A H (code No. – 136)

Shastri (Hons) (Code No. 187)

LLB (Hons.) (Code No.151)

Sunday, April 8

First shift

BEd/BEd – Special Education Language (Code No.564)

BEd/BEd – Special Education Science (Code No.565)

Common Exam (Code No.188):

(i) Bachelor of Vocation in Retail and Logistics Management

(ii) Bachelor of Vocation in Hospitality & Tourism Management

Second shift

BEd/BEd – Special Education Mathematics (Code No. 567);

BEd – Special Education Humanities and Social Sciences

(Code No. 568)

Common Exam (Code No.189):

(i) BVoc in Food Processing & Management

(ii) BVoc in Medical Lab Technology

Sunday, April 15

First shift

BSc (Hons) Ag (Code No.135)

Second shift

BCom (Hons)/BCom (Hons) Financial Markets Management (Code No.133)

Sunday, April 22

First shift

BA (Hons) Social Sciences (Code No.132)

Second shift

BA (Hons) Arts (Code No.131)

Sunday, April 29

First shift

BSc (Hons) Maths (Code No.181)

Second shift

BA LLB (Hons)- (5 year) (Code No.137)

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd