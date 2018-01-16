BHU PET 2018: Datesheet released at bhuonline.in, check schedule here

BHU PET 2018: The exam schedule for the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) has been released by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Aspirants can check the entire datesheet at the official website – bhuonline.in. The exams will commence from May 20 and will continue till May 27. The first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, second from 12 pm to 2 pm and third from 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam is being conducted for admission into various postgraduate courses in the university.
Read | BHU UET 2018: Entrance test schedule released, exams from April 1
BHU PET 2018 datesheet
Sunday, May 20
Shift 1
MSc in: – Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Computer Science, Geology
Master of Agri-Business Management
Shift 2
MCA
Shift 3
MA/MSc: – Geography, Mathematics, Home Science, Psychology
MA in Education
MCom
Master in Business Economics and Management
Monday, May 21
Shift 1
MSc (Ag),
MEd ,
MA in Energy Economics
Shift 2
MSc in Food Science & Technology
MA in: – Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Persian, Pali, Sanskrit,Telugu, Urdu, Nepali, English, French, I.P.R., German
MA in: – Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology
MSc in Biochemistry,
Shift 3
MFA (Theory)
MP Ed (Theory)
MSc in Health Statistics
MA/MSc- Statistics
MSc in Statistics and Computing
M Ed (Spl) VI
MSc (Ag) in Soil Science – Soil and Water Conservation
Tuesday, May 22
Shift 1
MSc (Tech) in Geophysics
MSc (Ag) Agro-forestry
Shift 2
MSc in Environmental Science (Environmental Technology),
Common exam:
LLM (1-year)/ LLM(2 year)/LLM (HRDE)
Shift 3
MA in: AIHC & Arch
MA-History of Art , Philosophy, Linguistics, Acharya,
MSc in Forensic Science
Wednesday, May 23
Shift 1
MTech in Agricultural Engineering (Soil and Water Conservation Engineering)
MSc in Computational Science and Applications in Signal Processing
MA in Manuscriptology & Paleography
MPA- Vocal, Instrumental & MPA Dance (Theory)
MBA in Agri-Business
MSc Applied Microbiology
Shift 2
Common Exam: [MBA (Financial Management/MBA(Foreign Trade/Risk and Insurance]
Shift 3
Common Exam
Master of vocational programme:
1. Master of Vocation in Retail and Logistics Management
2. Master of Vocation in Hospitality & Tourism Management
3. Master of Vocation in Food Processing & Management
Thursday, May 24
Shift 1
Master of Personnel Management and Industrial Relations (MPMIR)
Shift 2
MA in Mass Communication
Shift 3
MSc in Plant Biotechnology
MA in Public Administration
Friday, May 25
Shift 1
Master of Tourism & Travel Management
Shift 2
MA Social Work
Shift 3
MA Prayojanmoolak Hindi (Patrakarita)
Saturday, May 26
Shift 1
Master in Corporate Communication Management
Shift 2
MA Anthropology
MA in Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy
MA in Integrated Rural Development and Management
Shift 3
M Lib ISc
Sunday, May 27
Shift 1
MA in Conflict Management and Development
Shift 2
MSc in Bioinformatics
MA (Museology)
Shift 3
MSc in Environmental Sciences
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App