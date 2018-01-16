Latest News
  • BHU PET 2018: Datesheet released at bhuonline.in, check schedule here

BHU PET 2018: Datesheet released at bhuonline.in, check schedule here

BHU PET 2018: The exam is being conducted for admission into various postgraduate courses in the university.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2018 6:17 pm
bhu, bhuonline.in, bhu admissions 2018, bhu pet 2018 BHU PET 2018: The exams will commence from May 20 and will continue till May 27.
Related News

BHU PET 2018: The exam schedule for the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) has been released by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Aspirants can check the entire datesheet at the official website – bhuonline.in. The exams will commence from May 20 and will continue till May 27. The first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, second from 12 pm to 2 pm and third from 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam is being conducted for admission into various postgraduate courses in the university.

Read | BHU UET 2018: Entrance test schedule released, exams from April 1

BHU PET 2018 datesheet

Sunday, May 20

Shift 1

MSc in: – Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Computer Science, Geology
Master of Agri-Business Management

Shift 2

MCA

Shift 3

MA/MSc: – Geography, Mathematics, Home Science, Psychology
MA in Education
MCom
Master in Business Economics and Management

Monday, May 21

Shift 1

MSc (Ag),
MEd ,
MA in Energy Economics

Shift 2

MSc in Food Science & Technology
MA in: – Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Persian, Pali, Sanskrit,Telugu, Urdu, Nepali, English, French, I.P.R., German
MA in: – Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology
MSc in Biochemistry,

Shift 3

MFA (Theory)
MP Ed (Theory)
MSc in Health Statistics
MA/MSc- Statistics
MSc in Statistics and Computing
M Ed (Spl) VI
MSc (Ag) in Soil Science – Soil and Water Conservation

Tuesday, May 22

Shift 1

MSc (Tech) in Geophysics
MSc (Ag) Agro-forestry

Shift 2

MSc in Environmental Science (Environmental Technology),
Common exam:
LLM (1-year)/ LLM(2 year)/LLM (HRDE)

Shift 3

MA in: AIHC & Arch
MA-History of Art , Philosophy, Linguistics, Acharya,
MSc in Forensic Science

Wednesday, May 23

Shift 1

MTech in Agricultural Engineering (Soil and Water Conservation Engineering)
MSc in Computational Science and Applications in Signal Processing
MA in Manuscriptology & Paleography
MPA- Vocal, Instrumental & MPA Dance (Theory)
MBA in Agri-Business
MSc Applied Microbiology

Shift 2

Common Exam: [MBA (Financial Management/MBA(Foreign Trade/Risk and Insurance]

Shift 3

Common Exam
Master of vocational programme:
1. Master of Vocation in Retail and Logistics Management
2. Master of Vocation in Hospitality & Tourism Management
3. Master of Vocation in Food Processing & Management

Thursday, May 24

Shift 1

Master of Personnel Management and Industrial Relations (MPMIR)

Shift 2

MA in Mass Communication

Shift 3

MSc in Plant Biotechnology
MA in Public Administration

Friday, May 25

Shift 1

Master of Tourism & Travel Management

Shift 2

MA Social Work

Shift 3

MA Prayojanmoolak Hindi (Patrakarita)

Saturday, May 26

Shift 1

Master in Corporate Communication Management

Shift 2

MA Anthropology
MA in Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy
MA in Integrated Rural Development and Management

Shift 3

M Lib ISc

Sunday, May 27

Shift 1

MA in Conflict Management and Development

Shift 2

MSc in Bioinformatics
MA (Museology)

Shift 3

MSc in Environmental Sciences

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 16: Latest News