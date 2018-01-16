BHU PET 2018: Datesheet released at bhuonline.in, check schedule here

BHU PET 2018: The exams will commence from May 20 and will continue till May 27. BHU PET 2018: The exams will commence from May 20 and will continue till May 27.

BHU PET 2018: The exam schedule for the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) has been released by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Aspirants can check the entire datesheet at the official website – bhuonline.in. The exams will commence from May 20 and will continue till May 27. The first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, second from 12 pm to 2 pm and third from 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam is being conducted for admission into various postgraduate courses in the university.

Read | BHU UET 2018: Entrance test schedule released, exams from April 1



BHU PET 2018 datesheet

Sunday, May 20

Shift 1

MSc in: – Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Computer Science, Geology

Master of Agri-Business Management

Shift 2

MCA

Shift 3

MA/MSc: – Geography, Mathematics, Home Science, Psychology

MA in Education

MCom

Master in Business Economics and Management

Monday, May 21

Shift 1

MSc (Ag),

MEd ,

MA in Energy Economics

Shift 2

MSc in Food Science & Technology

MA in: – Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Persian, Pali, Sanskrit,Telugu, Urdu, Nepali, English, French, I.P.R., German

MA in: – Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology

MSc in Biochemistry,

Shift 3

MFA (Theory)

MP Ed (Theory)

MSc in Health Statistics

MA/MSc- Statistics

MSc in Statistics and Computing

M Ed (Spl) VI

MSc (Ag) in Soil Science – Soil and Water Conservation

Tuesday, May 22

Shift 1

MSc (Tech) in Geophysics

MSc (Ag) Agro-forestry

Shift 2

MSc in Environmental Science (Environmental Technology),

Common exam:

LLM (1-year)/ LLM(2 year)/LLM (HRDE)

Shift 3

MA in: AIHC & Arch

MA-History of Art , Philosophy, Linguistics, Acharya,

MSc in Forensic Science

Wednesday, May 23

Shift 1

MTech in Agricultural Engineering (Soil and Water Conservation Engineering)

MSc in Computational Science and Applications in Signal Processing

MA in Manuscriptology & Paleography

MPA- Vocal, Instrumental & MPA Dance (Theory)

MBA in Agri-Business

MSc Applied Microbiology

Shift 2

Common Exam: [MBA (Financial Management/MBA(Foreign Trade/Risk and Insurance]

Shift 3

Common Exam

Master of vocational programme:

1. Master of Vocation in Retail and Logistics Management

2. Master of Vocation in Hospitality & Tourism Management

3. Master of Vocation in Food Processing & Management

Thursday, May 24

Shift 1

Master of Personnel Management and Industrial Relations (MPMIR)

Shift 2

MA in Mass Communication

Shift 3

MSc in Plant Biotechnology

MA in Public Administration

Friday, May 25

Shift 1

Master of Tourism & Travel Management

Shift 2

MA Social Work

Shift 3

MA Prayojanmoolak Hindi (Patrakarita)

Saturday, May 26

Shift 1

Master in Corporate Communication Management

Shift 2

MA Anthropology

MA in Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy

MA in Integrated Rural Development and Management

Shift 3

M Lib ISc

Sunday, May 27

Shift 1

MA in Conflict Management and Development

Shift 2

MSc in Bioinformatics

MA (Museology)

Shift 3

MSc in Environmental Sciences

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd