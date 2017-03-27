BHU girls discrimination: No ban on anything in varsity, says HRD minister

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar told the Lok Sabha that there is “no ban on anything” in the Banaras Hindu University. The issue was raised in the House by a member who said the BHU girl students are allegedly facing restrictions and discriminations.

In February, Ali Anwar Ansari, Rajya Sabha member from JDU, said that while boys can eat non-vegetarian food in the hostels, girls are barred from doing so. He listed out the restrictions placed on girls including returning to the hostel by 8 pm and banning the use of mobile phones after 9 pm.

Replying to other questions related to education, Prakash Javadekar acknowledged that Indian educational institutions do not rank high globally. “There is scope for improving the ranking internationally,” he said. He assured that with bringing international faculties to the Indian institutions, there is a possibility to improve the situation.

To evaluate the performance of educational institutions in the country and encourage healthy competition, the government has launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework on September 29, 2015. Last year, the HRD Ministry released ranks for best university, best engineering college, best pharmaceutical colleges and best management colleges.

The NIRF ranks the institutions using data on five broad parameters: teaching learning resources, research and

professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, graduation outcomes and perception, he said.

