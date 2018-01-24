BHU admissions 2018: Aadhaar card registration mandatory for UG, PG entrance exams

BHU UET admissions 2018: Online forms are out BHU UET admissions 2018: Online forms are out

The Banaras Hindu University administration has made Aadhaar card registration mandatory for filling online forms for admission in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The form filling process has started from January 22 and the last date for submit the forms is February 21 on its official wesbsite – bhuonline.in.

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) will be conducted by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on April 15, April 29, May 13, May 20-27 at various centres across the country.

In a note published on the official website, the varsity has said, “The use of Aadhaar for the applicants of UET/PET/SCS-2018 will result in accuracy of the applicants’ details. This will also help in ascertaining identities of the applicants at the examination centres in a convenient and hassle free manner. Aadhaar obviates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one’s identity.”

Aadhaar registration is not compulsory for aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya. All the admission-seekers who have enrolled or applied for Aadhaar but have not received it have to enter 14 digit Aadhaar enrolment number at the time of filling online application form. Moreover, they need to carry their Aadhaar card at the exam centre.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd