BHU admissions 2017: Banaras Hindu University begins application process

BHU admissions 2017: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started online application process for admission into undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma and certificate courses for the year 2017-18. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official university website.

The applications are open for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET), Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) and Special Course of Study (SCS) Test for diploma and certificate courses to be conducted this year.

The University comprises of five institutes- the Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Institute of Science and Institute of Management Studies. It even has 16 faculties, 135 departments, a Mahila Mahavidyalaya and 2 Interdisciplinary Schools.

The university was founded by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviyaji in 1916 and is considered to be one of the most prestigious central universities in the country.

Important dates:

Application process: February 2, 2017 – March 4, 2017

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official Banaras Hindu University website (bhuonline.in)

– Click on “Apply for admission” in the menu at the top of the main page.

– In the drop-down menu, pick the program you wish to apply for and click on “Online application”.

– Read the instructions carefully and register or sign in to your account.

– Fill in the application form and click on “submit”.

– Save the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

