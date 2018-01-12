Bharathiar University UG, PG and M Phil Nov/ Dec exam 2017 results declared at b-u.ac.in

Bhartiar university (Photo credit: Official website) Bhartiar university (Photo credit: Official website)

Bharathiar University results 2017: The results of the undergraduate courses — BA, B Com and BSc semester examinations have been declard at b-u.ac.in by the Bharathiar University. The examination was conducted by the varsity in November and December 2017. Along with UG, the results of postgraduate and M Phil courses have been released.

Bharathiar University results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on results

Step 4: The result is available for download

Last month, a case was filed against Bharathiar University’s Vice-Chancellor, A Ganapathy on a complaint filed by a woman belonging to the Scheduled Castes. She alleged that she was deliberately denied post-doctoral fellowship.

The Bharathiar University was established at Coimbatore 1982 The Postgraduate Centre of the University of Madras, which was functioning in Coimbatore before 1982 formed the core of the Bharathiar University. In May, 1985 the University received the recognition from University Grants Commission (UGC) New Delhi for the purpose of grants.

