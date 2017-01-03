Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Jammu Kashmir district to screen Dangal

Under this initiative, District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, directed CEO to make arrangements for showing ‘Dangal’ movie. Under this initiative, District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, directed CEO to make arrangements for showing ‘Dangal’ movie.

As part of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative, the Kathua district administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday started a special drive under which movies depicting feats of inspirational women personalities will be screened for school girls.

Under this initiative, District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, directed CEO to make arrangements for showing ‘Dangal’ movie: a biopic film of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat among girl students of higher secondary schools.

The DDC said that the initiative was taken to motivate girls by showing them feats of inspirational women who have created a niche for themselves. He said that more steps will be taken to provide exposure to the girls.

