BETET/ BSITET 2011 results declared, check at biharboard.ac.in

BETET/ BSITET 2011 results: The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website, biharboard.ac.in BETET/ BSITET 2011 results: The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website, biharboard.ac.in

BETET/ BSITET 2011 results: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the results for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 and Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by log on to the official website, biharboard.ac.in.

The special examination was conducted for the recruitment of teachers for the classes 1 to 12. The board had declared the results on Monday. Earlier, the result of BTET 2017 examination was declared on September 21, 2017, and the revised result on March 7, 2018.

BETET/BSITET 2011 result: How to check

Visit the official website, biharboard.ac.in

Click on BETET/BSITET 2011 result

In the new window, enter your 10-digit roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for further reference.

BETET/ BSITET

Every year, the Bihar School Examination Board conducts the examinations for the recruitment of teachers at various schools across the state of Bihar. The candidates who are willing to work as a teacher in the government schools across the state have to appear in this examination.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd