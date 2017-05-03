Berhampur University to reintroduce entrance for PG admission in 2017

The entrance exams were phased out by the university in 2012. The entrance exams were phased out by the university in 2012.

Berhampur University will reintroduce entrance test for the selection of post graduate aspirants as part of its admission process for the academic year 2017. To maintain transparency, the university has also directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to conduct the admission process online.

The decisions were approved by the vice-chancellor of the university on Monday, a senior university official said. “While transparency will be maintained in an online admission process conducted by an outside agency, we can only select bright students through an entrance test,” said University Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das.

“The decisions were taken in view of the University Grants Commission (UGC) stressing the need to conduct entrance tests to select students for admission to the post-graduate department,” he said. The entrance exams were phased out by the university in 2012. “We can’t say why the process was stopped. Now we are in the process to reintroduce the entrance test,”Post-graduate council Chairman Jayaram Pradhan said.

The university will issue an admission notice following which aspirants will be required to apply online with the required documents, Pradhan said. Earlier, the aspirants used to download the application forms from the university website and apply manually along with documents.

