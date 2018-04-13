Bengaluru most preferred city for MBA aspirants: Survey

As per the survey, a maximum number of applications were received from females for digital marketing. (Representative image – IIM Bengaluru) As per the survey, a maximum number of applications were received from females for digital marketing. (Representative image – IIM Bengaluru)

Bengaluru has become the most preferred city for pursuing MBA in India, followed by Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Also, more males apply for the course as compared to females and most of the applications are received are from Uttar Pradesh. The findings are of a survey titled ‘MBA Trends and Analysis, 2018’, with a sample size of 5 lakh MBA aspirants, which has been conducted by CollegeSearch, a website which provides information about higher educational institutes.

“Out of the total applications processed, the highest proportion belongs to males,” the study said. Anirudh Motwani, the Founder and CEO of CollegeSearch said, “The study seeks to examine the mood of candidates across the country towards MBA in general.”

“It also provides answers to many questions that come to the mind of an aspirant, such as the new-age programmes versus the traditional ones, role of demography in shaping the opinion of an aspirant’s choice of institute, background check of an aspirant and most importantly worthiness of the degree compared with the pay package at the end,” Motwani said.

As per the survey, a maximum number of applications were received from females for digital marketing, while overall, finance tops the list of most favoured subject, followed by human resources and marketing. “Certified courses and PGDHRM are applied highest by females,” it said.

