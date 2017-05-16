Bengali to be made compulsory in all West Bengal schools: Mamata Banerjee

Facebook grab of Mamata Banerjee’s official page Facebook grab of Mamata Banerjee’s official page

A day after the West Bengal education minister Partha Mukherjee announced that Bengali language will be made compulsory till Class 10, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that as part of a three-language formula, Bengali will be a mandatory subject in all schools across the state.

In a Facebook post, Banerjee said, “Students have the freedom to take any language of their choice as a first language, second or third language. If the student chooses Bengali, Hindi, English, Urdu, Gurmukhi, Nepali, as first language, he/she may opt for two other languages of their choice.”

“One of the three languages would have to be Bengali. The two other choices are completely dependent on what the students chooses,” she said. She said this method would enable them to reach regional, national and international standards.

“Bengal respects all languages and languages of all states. Our three-language formula shows how we really do… India is a vast country and the strength of our nation is unity in diversity. “We must respect every mother tongue and also give every regional language its importance. We believe in the freedom of choice and the three-language formula,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

The minister said even English medium schools affiliated to boards other than the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will have to make provisions for teaching Bengali as a second or third language.

