‘Bengali paper tougher than others’: NEET candidates protest, demand re-examination

Medical college aspirants who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) – 2017 on Monday staged another protest, demanding a re-exam over allegations that the regional language question paper was tougher than the English and Hindi versions.

For the second time this month, hundreds of students staged a protest inside the campus of Swastha Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the Director of Medical Education.

“Many assurances have been given in last few days, but no action has been taken. Will they act once the result is out?” said a candidate who was part of the protest.

Protesters were seen carrying posters saying “corruption in NEET” and “We want re-NEET”. A large police force was deployed in the area to manage the crowd.

The NEET exam was conducted by CBSE on May 7 across the country for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. A few candidates claimed at least five questions had major translation errors, and uniformity was not maintained. They said the government’s claim of “one nation, one test” was just a farce.

