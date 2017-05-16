Bengali compulsory till Class X in Bengal schools

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday announced that students of all schools — irrespective of boards or mother tongue — will now have to learn three languages from Class I to X, one of which would have to be Bengali. “From now on, it will be compulsory for students to learn Bengali in schools. English medium schools will have to make Bengali an optional subject from Class I so that the students can study it either as a second or third language,” Chatterjee told mediapersons.

As of now, students study two languages in schools from Class I, which is usually their mother tongue and English. From Class VII, they study a third language — another language, which could be Indian or foreign. While choosing the third language, till now it was not compulsory for students — who did not study Bengali as the first or second language — to opt for Bengali.

“If a student selects either Bengali or Hindi or English or Gurumukhi or Urdu or Nepali as his first language, he will have to select two other languages, one of which has to be Bengali. With Bengali selected as one of the languages, the student will have the freedom to choose any other languages as the remaining two languages,” Chatterjee said.

