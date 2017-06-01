BCom admission Application intake to start from June 3

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla (left) releases the prospectus of DAV College in Sector 10, Chandigarh on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla (left) releases the prospectus of DAV College in Sector 10, Chandigarh on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

From the upcoming academic session, the application intake for admission in Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) will start from June 3 and will end on June 14. The merit list for the BCom course will be displayed on June 29. The first counselling will be held from July 1 to July 4. The second counselling will start from July 24 and end on July 26. The third counselling will be held in August. The counselling will be held at the Panjab University.

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women in Sector 26 has increased 40 seats for BCom for the session 2017-2018.

The prospectus for BBA will be released on June 5, while the last date for applying online will be June 26. The tentative merit list will be put up on July 5 till 4 pm and objections on merit list can be put on July 7 till 1 pm. The counselling schedule will be displayed on July 8.

The first counselling for BBA will be held from July 10 to 12, while the second will be held between July 19 and 20. The last date for submission of application forms for centralised admission process is June 26 and the counselling for BBA will be held at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatam Dharma College in Sector 32.

All the 11 colleges will have a single prospectus to be filled online by students as per the availability of the course. Only after completing the admission process, the students will have to pay the fee. Earlier, the students would have to pay for differently for separate prospectus in various colleges.

This is for the first time that the UT administration has gone the cenralised way for the admission in courses like BBA, BCA, BSc first year (medical), BSc first year (non-medical, computer science, IT and computer application), MCom first year and MSC (IT) first year.

BCom Part I seats college wise

DAV College, Sector 10 – 210

GGSD College, Sector 32 – 280

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26 – 280

Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45 – 140

MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36 – 210

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26 – 180

Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 42 – 140

Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46 -140

Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11- 140

Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42 – 140

Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11 – 140

Department of Evening Studies, PU – 70

