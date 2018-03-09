AIBE XI result to declared at allindiabarexamination.com, steps to check

Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE XI result: The result for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XI will be released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on its official website – allindiabarexamination.com. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam was conducted on December 3, 2017. All India Bar Examination is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE XI result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Result-AIBE XI

Step 3: In the provided field, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, the online registration for AIBE XII ha started from today. All those who are interested in applying may do so at the official website before May 5. The exam will be conducted in June 10. AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of law. It is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent score to clear AIBE exam.

