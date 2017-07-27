Bihar Politics
  • BCECE declares DCECE 2017 result at bceceboard.com, check open merit list online here

BCECE declares DCECE 2017 result at bceceboard.com, check open merit list online here

BCECEB results 2017: The examination was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on June 25, 2017.  A huge number of candidates applied and appeared for the exam can now view their roll numbers in the list.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2017 5:52 pm
bceceboard.com, DCECE, DCECE result, BCECEB 2017 result, BCECE 2017, DCECE 2017, Diploma Entrance Exam, dcece 2017 result, dcece result 2017, education news DCECE has also announced the list of documents that candidates have to bring on the day of the counselling
Top News

The result of Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) is release at bceceboard.com. The examination was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on June 25, 2017.  A huge number of candidates applied and appeared for the exam can now view their roll numbers in the list.

The counselling and interview will be conducted at the BCECE Council office, IAS Union Building in Patna

BCECEB results 2017, here’s how to download
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest update section towards the right side of the page, click on ‘Result and Counselling Programme of DCECE-2017’
Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying numbers of the qualified candidates

DCECE has also announced the list of documents that candidates have to bring on the day of the counselling. Make sure, they have two photocopies of each document. Remember to carry the original and one self-attested copy:

1. Matriculation exam admit card, marks sheet, and certificate.
2. Intermediate exam admit card, and marks sheet.
3. DCECE-2017 admit card and six copies of the photograph pasted on the same admit card.
4. Original caste certificate
5. Original residence proof
6. Character certificate

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 27: Latest News