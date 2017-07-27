BCECE declares DCECE 2017 result at bceceboard.com, check open merit list online here

DCECE has also announced the list of documents that candidates have to bring on the day of the counselling DCECE has also announced the list of documents that candidates have to bring on the day of the counselling

The result of Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) is release at bceceboard.com. The examination was conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on June 25, 2017. A huge number of candidates applied and appeared for the exam can now view their roll numbers in the list.

The counselling and interview will be conducted at the BCECE Council office, IAS Union Building in Patna

BCECEB results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest update section towards the right side of the page, click on ‘Result and Counselling Programme of DCECE-2017’

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying numbers of the qualified candidates

DCECE has also announced the list of documents that candidates have to bring on the day of the counselling. Make sure, they have two photocopies of each document. Remember to carry the original and one self-attested copy:

1. Matriculation exam admit card, marks sheet, and certificate.

2. Intermediate exam admit card, and marks sheet.

3. DCECE-2017 admit card and six copies of the photograph pasted on the same admit card.

4. Original caste certificate

5. Original residence proof

6. Character certificate

