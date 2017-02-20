BBSM to convince parents against admitting kids to English-medium primary schools

BBSM Convener Subhash said that the “awakening will not be an agitation”. BBSM Convener Subhash said that the “awakening will not be an agitation”.

The Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) announced that it will launch an “awakening programme” for parents in Goa. They aim to convince the parents to admit their wards to primary schools imparting education in their mother tongues.

BBSM Convener Subhash told PTI that the “awakening will not be an agitation”. Rather, he said, it will be “an attempt to convince the parents to admit their child in schools imparting education in their mother tongue till primary level.”

“We will launch an awakening campaign for the parents discouraging them from admitting their children into English primary schools,” Velingkar said.

The party contested in the recent Goa Assembly election in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Shiv Sena. Velingkar said that BBSM will hold meetings with the parents who come and listen to the views.

“It is not necessary that they should change their mind but they can always listen to what we are saying,” Velingkar said.

The BBSM Convener said that the awakening will be timed with the new academic year in March. He stressed that there is a “scientific base” behind this assertion. “It is not just an emotional appeal,” Velingkar said, “We will explain the scientific base to the parents.”

The party came in to existence when the state government refused to withdraw grants on state schools that taught in English medium. Formerly the head of RSS Goa, Velingkar was relieved from the post once he announced the founding of the political party just before the state assembly elections.

