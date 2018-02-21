BBose Class 10, 12 exam 2017 results announced at bbose.org

BBOSE 2017 results out. (Representational image ) BBOSE 2017 results out. (Representational image )

BBOSE results 2017: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced the results of Senior Secondary and Secondary Second exam 2016 at the official website of the board. The Open school exam was held in December 2017 and the students can check their results at bbose.org.

BBOSE results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is flashingResult of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in December 2017′

Step 3: Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your details roll number and name

Step 5: Check and download your result

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), as an autonomous Organisation of Education Department, Government of Bihar. This is the Open & Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.

