Bangalore University: Girls outshine boys, Sowjanya S K bags eight gold medals

In this year’s annual convocation of Bangalore University, girls will receive more gold medals than boys with Sowjanya S.K leads the list by bagging eight gold medals.

As many as 42,245 students from various undergraduate courses to doctoral programmes will receive their degrees during the 52nd annual convocation. About 58 boys and 145 girls will be honoured with gold medals; 74 cash prizes will also be handed out.

As per a report from The Hindu, women students will receive more than 71 per cent of the 203 gold medals. Overall, the University offers 80 courses out of which in 68 courses, women have outshined boys. “It just establishes that women continue to be more committed than men in studies,” said Vice-Chancellor B Thimme Gowda here on Thursday.

However, out of 84 people to be given their Ph D degree, 58 are men while just 26 are women scholars.

Vujabhai Rudabhai, governor of Karntaka and chancellor of BU along with Basavaraj Rayareddi, state minister of higher education and pro-chancellor of BU will attend the convocation.

