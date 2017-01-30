Bangalore University BBM, BBA exams 2016: Fifth semester results declared, check here

Bangalore University BBM, BBA exams 2016: Results are also available for correspondence BBM first and second year exams that took place in June 2016. (Express photo) Bangalore University BBM, BBA exams 2016: Results are also available for correspondence BBM first and second year exams that took place in June 2016. (Express photo)

Bangalore University on Monday released the results for the Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) fifth semester examinations conducted in November and December, 2016. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the results can now download them from the official university website.

The university also announced the results for the Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) fifth semester exam on January 24, 2017. The results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) correspondence course for the first to third year, which were conducted in June 2016 have also been announced previously. Results are also available for correspondence BBM first and second year exams that took place in June 2016.

Steps to download results:

– Visit the official Bangalore university website (attristech.com/bu)

– Click on “Nov/Dec 2016 Results”.

– Enter your registration number in the field provided.

– Click on “Check Result”.

– Save the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

