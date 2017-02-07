Bangalore University BHM semesters 5 exam 2016: Results declared, check here

Bangalore University exam results 2016: Results are also available for BA, BBA, BBM BCom BSc, BCA semester 5 exams. Bangalore University exam results 2016: Results are also available for BA, BBA, BBM BCom BSc, BCA semester 5 exams.

Bangalore University has announced that it has declared the results for fifth semester exams of the Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) course on February 2, 2016. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the November-December 2016 semester results can now find out how they did in the exam from the official website.

The university has also announced the fifth semester results for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Chartered Accountancy (BCA). The November-December 2016 seventh semester results for BHM have also been declared.

Also read | Bangalore University BBM, BBA exams 2016: Fifth semester results declared, check here

Steps to download results:

– Visit the official Bangalore university website (attristech.com/bu)

– Click on “Nov/Dec 2016 Results”.

– Enter your registration number in the field provided.

– Click on “Check Result”.

– Save the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on Bangalore University, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd