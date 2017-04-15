Badnore tells Vice Chancellor to defuse tension at Panjab University, review hike in fee

V P Singh Badnore (L) and Arun Kumar Grover (R). V P Singh Badnore (L) and Arun Kumar Grover (R).

FOLLOWING VIOLENCE on Panjab University campus on April 11 for which 66 students were booked by the police for stone-pelting and rioting, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Friday told PU Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover “to defuse the tension at the university”. He also directed the V-C to constitute a committee that would submit a detailed report on the incident. At the meeting where Director General of Police Tajender Singh Luthra, Adviser Parimal Rai, Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal and other officials of Panjab University, too, were present, Badnore directed a review of the FIR lodged against the students so that the innocent might not be made victims.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, a senior official who attended the meeting said, “The Governor was really upset over the tension at the university. That is why he called the V-C to the meeting to know about what happened three days ago. He asked them to constitute a committee comprising senior professors, representative of students’ unions that will look into the entire incident.”

In the evening, the V-C constituted the committee which would be chaired by Professor Ashwani Koul, chief of university security, along with Dean Student Welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar who will be the co-chairperson. The committee will also include Nishant Kaushal, president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) and vice-president of PUCSC Avneet Kaur.

The committee that would be holding its first meeting at 11 am on Saturday would be looking into the photographic evidence and videos, and ascertain if innocent students fell prey.

“It was said that students have to be treated like students only unless somebody is really indulging in hooliganism. The committee will see if these are the same set of troublemakers who are indulging in all this time and again,” the official added.

Badnore also asked the V-C to review the fee hike approved by the Senate. The V-C apprised the Governor of the situation and said that the fee hike was a compulsion. The Governor asked the V-C to review all the issues relating to enhancement of internal income of the university.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, V-C Grover said, “I got a call from the Governor’s office yesterday. We have to submit the report by Sunday evening.”

Grover added, “It is not only the image of Panjab University which is at stake but also of the whole country. Since the violence has reached every Punjabi in the five continents, he has his concerns. We will sit tomorrow to review the videos.”

However, DGP Luthra said, “No specific directions were issued for Chandigarh Police at the meeting. We will be in touch of the committee and will provide them all assistance.”

