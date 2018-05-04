Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University: MA degree in her hand, 74-year-old looks forward to do PhD

Ramilaben Shukla receives her degree from Vibhavari Dave. Ramilaben Shukla receives her degree from Vibhavari Dave.

Applause from 74-year-old Ramilaben Shukla’s family members was the loudest as she walked to the stage to receive her MA in Gujarati degree at the third convocation of Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Ramilaben, who completed her postgraduate degree more than half a century after she completed her graduation in Science in the year 1965, is determined to continue her “quest for education till her last breath”. After receiving her degree from Minister of State for Education Vibhavari Dave, Ramilaben said, “When I was young, I always wanted to study further. But due to family and social obligations I could not take up that dream. Now when I am free from all my responsibilities, I finally fulfilled my dream.”

Addressing the graduates and their families, Dave said, “Persons like Ramilaben are an example to the society that education has no barriers.” Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and former director of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Dr Yogesh Chawla were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, 64-year-old R R Shah, former principal of Sahajanand Arts and Commerce College, finally completed his PhD in Commerce, 37 years after he forced to discontinue it when his guide passed away.

He said, “I started my PhD in 1980 along with my job but unfortunately my guide died and I could not complete it. After that I somehow failed to get a guide till recently when I enrolled under V M Vanar.”

Joining the list of senior citizens who received their degrees at the event, is 61-year-old Subhash Brahmbhatt who received his PhD degree in Indology in Culture. Brahmbhatt, who is also the principal of HK Arts College in Ahmedabad, said, “I believe before teaching students about our history, culture and archaeology we need to be capable of it. With this doctorate, my attempt would on spreading and increasing knowledge among students.”

His PhD involves subjects like culture, archaeology, history art, history languages like Sanskrit, manuscriptology and enthropological studies. “I had to consult more than three guides while my viva was assessed by a panel of 70 experts,” he said. Apart from this, 9850 students received their degrees, around 47 gold medals and 46 silver medals were conferred and 78 students were awarded third positions certificates at the convocation of the university which is celebrating its 25th year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App