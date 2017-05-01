Latest News
Andhra University AUEET 2017: Hall tickets available for download, check here

AUEET 2017: The examinations will be held on May 8 and 9, 2017.

The Directorate of Admissions at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the admit card for the Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET) 2017. Candidates who are seeking admission to engineering courses in the state can download the hall tickets from the official website of the examination.

The admit cards for AUCET 2017 have also been released by the Directorate and are available on the official website. This year there are 22,948 applicants for both AUEET and AUCET. The examinations will be held on May 8 and 9, 2017.

The exams will be conducted at centres in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur.

Exam schedule:

The exams for Life Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, English, 6-Year Integrated (BTech + MTech) Dual Degree Programmes will be held on May 8 and the exams for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Geology and Telugu will be held on May 9, 2017.

Steps to download the Hall Ticket for AUEET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the examination (audoa.in or andhrauniversity.edu.in/doa).

– On the left side of the screen, click on the tab that says “Download Hall Ticket”.

 

– Enter your application number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

