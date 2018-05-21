AUEET 2018: Results declared at aueet.audoa.in

AUEET result 2018: The result is available at aueet.audoa.in AUEET result 2018: The result is available at aueet.audoa.in

AUEET 2018: Andhra University has declared the AUEET result in an online mode today. The AUEET were conducted on May 13, 2018. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can further appear for the counselling procedure in which they will be allocated seats in their respective courses and colleges on the basis of the rank or merit that they have scored. The result is available at aueet.audoa.in.

In case of a tie between candidates securing the same marks in a test, the order of merit will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in Part-A of the entrance exam. In case of a further tie, the marks obtained by the candidate in Part-B shall be taken into account. In case of a further tie, the marks obtained by the candidate in Part-C shall be taken into account if the tie continues, the date of birth of the candidate shall be taken into account, with priority to the older candidate.

AUEET Results 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website: http://www.audoa.in

Step 2 – Search the link: AUEET Results 2018

Step 3 – Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4 – Your result will be displayed on the web page.

Step 5 – Take a printout for future use.

The Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam conducts the AUEET (Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test) for admissions in the 6-year Integrated (BTech + MTech) Dual Degree Programmes in these specialisations:

– CSSE (Computer Science & Software Engineering)

– Civil Engineering

– ECE (Electronics & Communications Engineering)

– EEE (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)

– Instrumentation Technology

– Mechanical Engineering

– Computer Science & Networking

Details in AUCET/AUEET Rank Card/Score Card 2018:

– Name of the candidate

– Father’s name

– Mother’s name

– Category

– Gender

– Qualifying Marks

– Rank number

– Test paper code

