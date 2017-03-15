AUEET 2017: Applications open for dual BTech-MTech degree, check here

AUEET 2017: The course would include subjects like CSSE, Computer Science, Networking, Civil, Mechanical, EEE, ECE, Chemical and Instrumentation Technology. AUEET 2017: The course would include subjects like CSSE, Computer Science, Networking, Civil, Mechanical, EEE, ECE, Chemical and Instrumentation Technology.

AUEET 2017: Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, released a notification inviting applications for AUEET 2017 for a six-year integrated dual degree programme. The course would contain the joint syllabus of Bachelors in Technology (BTech) and Masters in Technology (MTech).

The course would include subjects like CSSE, Computer Science, Networking, Civil, Mechanical, EEE, ECE, Chemical and Instrumentation Technology. Candidates will also have the option to exit the course after completion of four years.

“Eligible Candidates may submit their applications through online mode only,” the university notification said. The application and registration fee can be paid through bank Challan or through a payment gateway using debit or credit cards.

Fee:

General category- Rs 1200

Reserved categories- Rs 1000

Important dates:

Application process begins- March 8, 2017

Application process ends- April 15, 2017

Last date with late fee of Rs 1500- April 25, 2017

Steps to register online for AUEET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Directorate of Admissions of Andhra University (audoa.in).

– Click on the tab for “AUEET 2017”.

– Read through the information given carefully and click on the registration link.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “Register and proceed”.

– Go to the online payment page, enter your application number and pay the fee.

– Then click on “Print Application” to take a copy of the application form for further reference.

