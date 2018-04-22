AUCET AUEET 2018: Registration date extended, apply by April 24 at audoa.in

AUCET AUEET 2018: The admit card will be available from May 4 at audoa.in AUCET AUEET 2018: The admit card will be available from May 4 at audoa.in

AUCET AUEET 2018: Andhra University has extended the registration date for AUCET-2018 and AUEET-2018. Interested, eligible candidates who are willing to appear can now apply latest by April 24, 2018 without any late fees. For AUCET, candidates can submit the application with late fees of Rs 1000 till April 30, 2018. For AUEET, it is Rs 1,500.

The examination is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2018, and the admit cards for the same is available to download from May 4 at the official website, audoa.in. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the same.

AUCET AUEET 2018: Important dates

Last date to apply online: April 24, 2018

Last Date for submission of online Applications with late fees: April 30, 2018

Availability of Admit Card: May 4, 2018

Examination: May 13, 2018.

The examination is scheduled to be held at various centres of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, ,Vishakhapatnam, Rajahmundary, Aluru, Vijayawada and Guntur. The examinations will be conducted for admission to MA/ M.Sc/ Law/ and six-year dual degree B.Tech, M.Tech courses offered at various colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

