AUCET 2017: Results declared, here’s how to download

AUCET 2017: Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, has declared the results for the Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for these exams and wish to check their results can do so from the official website.

This year, Saripalli Hari Priya bagged the top position in Life Sciences, Kalisetti Vasu Babu topped in Physical Sciences, Pilla Ravethi secured the first rank in Mathematical Sciences, Bikkina Dileep Ramam Raju topped in Chemical Sciences, Prattipati Vidyasagar in Geology, Sesibhushana Rao Hanumanthu in Humanities and Social Sciences, Joga Priyanka in English and Yamalapalli Sai Prakash in Telugu.

AUCET 2017 was conducted on May 8 and 9 and those who have cleared the paper are eligible for admission in Andhra University and Dr B R Ambedkar University, Srikakulam in any of the 33 courses in the science stream, 47 courses in the arts, 6 integrated engineering courses and one in law.

The Directorate of Admissions at Andhra University has received 22,948 applications this year and the exam was conducted at centres in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Vijayawada and Guntur.

Steps to check AUCET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website of Andhra University (andhrauniversity.edu.in).

– Follow the link to the Directorate of Admissions.

– Click on the notification for “AUCET-2017 :: Test Result”.

– Scroll through the PDF provided and look for your roll number. Use ctrl + F to make your search easier.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

