AUCET 2017: Download Hall Ticket from audoa.in, check details here

AUCET 2017: The Directorate of Admissions at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the admit cards for the Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2017. Candidates who are appearing for the paper can download the same from the official AUCET website.

Aspirants seeking admissions to various courses in Andhra University and the Dr B R Ambedkar University, Srikakulam will have to appear for AUCET on May 8 and 9, 2017. The University offers 33 courses in the science stream, 47 courses in the arts, 6 integrated engineering courses and one in law.

The Directorate has received 22,948 applications this year. The exams will be conducted at centres in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur.

Exam schedule:

Steps to download AUCET 2017 hall ticket:

– Go to the official website for AUCET 2017 (audoa.in or andhrauniversity.edu.in/doa).

– On the left side of the screen, click on the tab that says “Download Hall Ticket”.

– Enter your application number and date of birth in the fields provided.

– Click on submit.

– Download your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

