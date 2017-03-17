AUCET 2017: Apply to take admission in Andhra University, Ambedkar varsity

The examination fee for the entrance exam is Rs 600 for the general category students The examination fee for the entrance exam is Rs 600 for the general category students

The Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2017 notification is released and the last date to fill the form is April 15. The aspirants seeking admissions to various courses in Andhra University and the Dr B R Ambedkar University, Srikakulam will have to appear for the AUCET 2017 in May.

In the latest notification, AUCET has invited application for admission in Dr BR Ambedkar University that offers 8 courses in the arts and 7 courses in the science stream including M.Sc., M.A., M.Com., M.L.I.Sc.

The entrance exam would include entry into the Integrated Engineering Courses through the allied AU Engineering Entrance Test. Andhra University offers 33 courses in the science stream, 47 courses in the arts, 6 integrated engineering courses and 1in law.

The examination fee for general category candidates is Rs 600 while for SC, ST, BC and other students, it is Rs 500. For the engineering courses (integrated), the fee is Rs 1,200 for general category students and Rs 1,000 for others.

Here are steps to apply online for AUCET 2017

– Go to the official Andhra University website (andhrauniversity.edu.in).

– Scroll down and click on “Directorate of Admissions”.

– Click on the link for the submission of online application.

– Click on “AUCET 2017”.

– The link, here, will be provided once the admissions commence.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Read | AUCET 2017: Applications to be available from March 8, check here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd