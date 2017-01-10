Attendance adjustments: SPPU tells colleges to clear their stand

On Sunday, The Indian Express had reported how some colleges were collecting defaulter fees from students with low attendance. Express On Sunday, The Indian Express had reported how some colleges were collecting defaulter fees from students with low attendance. Express

A day after The Indian Express had reported on how colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have been openly flouting the norms for mandatory 75 per cent attendance by offering various ‘adjustments’ to students, varsity officials said they have sought explanation from the colleges.

Speaking to this paper, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade said, “As per the varsity’s rules, it is very clear that every student studying in a degree course, affiliated to the SPPU, has to have at least 75 per cent attendance at the time of filling examination form or they will not be allowed. In certain cases, where attendance is up to 55 per cent, the student can be allowed on medical grounds or other emergency, but even that decision lies with the management council. I read that colleges are taking money as fine or conducting crash courses and it is not allowed. I have asked that an explanation be sought from the colleges mentioned in the report.”

Further, the V-C further has also asked officials to check if similar practices are adopted in other city colleges as well. When told that most college managements argue that such adjustments had been going on for several years, he said, “If it has been happening for years, doesn’t mean it’s right. The rules do not allow for it.”