Attempt by some to delegitimise JNU: Historian Harbans Mukhia

Harbans Mukhia (centre). (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Renowned Historian Harbans Mukhia on Wednesday said there was an attempt by some to “delegitimize JNU precisely because it legitimized asking questions”. He was speaking at the release of the book ‘What the Nation Really Needs to Know: The JNU Nationalism Lectures’ at the Administrative Block of the campus. The book, comprising lectures by 24 academicians and intellectuals delivered during the February 9 movement, has been published by Harper Collins and is priced at Rs 299.

“Conflict between singularity and plurality of truth is at the centre of things throughout human history. All history is the history of right to assert and question, and the denial of it. Yet questions have continued to be asked. JNU promotes the right to question… and it is the mission (of some) to delegitimize JNU precisely because it legitimizes asking questions,” said Mukhia.

Speaking on the occasion, Swaraj India leader Anand Kumar, also a former JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) president, said, “A delicate concept like nationalism was made so flat (sapaat) during the February 9 issue, that even we felt like we were losing the debate… This book is a weapon in your hand. I invite everyone to join the path created by JNUTA which requires truth, and courage of ideas.”

On teachers and students receiving notices for organizing protests at the Administrative Block, JNUTA president Ajay Patnaik, said, “We are not so secure anymore. Anything can be taken away from us. Everyone one of us is getting notices but we will not give up our space. This occasion is a celebration of the space that we had owned during the movement.”

Some students – in support of the striking students – protested by silently holding placards while the programme was going on, arguing that the book was “commodification” and that the JNUTA was not serious about ideas of social justice. “Celebrating missing Najeeb, Commodifying the movement”, “Nationalism via Amazon and Flipkart”, “Stop romanticizing Dalits and Bahujans’ were some of the placards held by students.

Taking note of the criticism, History professor Janaki Nair said, “There were some lapses like the issue of Rohith Vemula and Kashmir were not forgrounded, but the book is important not just for archival reasons. We were victims of digital manipulation (during February 9) and we hope that that will not be possible with a printed book.”