AIMS ATMA exam 2017: Results to be declared soon, check details here

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced that the results for the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) will be released on February 24, 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results of the written exam can download them from the official website.

The ATMA written examination was conducted on February 12, 2017. Started in 2000, ATMA is one of six nationally recognised entrance exams for admission into management courses at business schools across the country (the other five are CAT, CMAT, GMAT, MAT and XAT). There are over 200 institutions that accept ATMA scores.

Clearing the paper will allow the candidates admission into these institutes in order to pursue Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and— in some cases— Master of computer Applications (MCA).

ATMA is also conducted online and the registration for the same closes on May 20, 2017. The online examination will take place on May 28, 2017 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official AIMS website (atmaaims.com)

– Scroll down and click on the link ‘ATMA: 2017- 28th February Exam’

– Enter your exam, personal id and password in the fields provided and then click on “login”.

– The results will be displayed on the screen.

– Check the result, save it, download it and take a print out of the same for further reference.

