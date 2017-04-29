At Malda College, examinees sit in corridor to write Part 1 papers

During the exams on Friday. Express During the exams on Friday. Express

SEVERAL STUDENTS were made to sit on the floor and on benches placed along the corridors of Malda College during their graduation Part 1 Bengali compulsory examination on Friday as the institution lacked adequate infrastructure to accommodate them in classrooms.

Some students also sat on benches placed near a cycle stand on the campus to write the one-hour examination. As many as 4,342 students from Kaliachak College and Pakuahat Degree College in Malda district were scheduled to give their Part 1 examination at the college, which was the examination centre. The college has only 30 classrooms. After receiving 207 additional benches from Gour Banga University to which the college is affiliated, the authorities placed benches along the corridors and near a cycle stand to accommodate the examinees.

The additional benches, however, could not solve the problem as more than five students had to sit on a single bench while several others sat on the floor. “The university vice-chancellor had asked me to set up a tent on the campus to accommodate the students. I did not find the idea feasible. Instead, I allowed the students to sit at least on benches,” Malda College Principal Uttam Kumar Sarkar told The Indian Express.

“Even with the additional benches I could accommodate 1,830 students if two students were made to sit on a single bench. Our college is not well-quipped to accommodate such a large number of examinees in one shift. I had taken the matter with the vice-chancellor, but he could only provide me more benches, which were not enough. At the end of the day, I had to abide by the instructions of my higher authority,” Sarkar added.

The principal said that he had sent a letter to Gour Banga University’s Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Gopal Chandra Mishra when 4,342 students from two other colleges were allotted to them.

“After that two members from the university came to conduct an inspection. They reported to the Vice-Chancellor that allotting additional benches would help solve the problem,” he said.

The Part 1 and Part 2 examinations, which began Thursday, will continue till June 12. A situation like Friday will repeat itself again on May 23 and 24 when 4,342 students are again scheduled to write their examinations in one shift at the college.

Reacting to the incident, Mishra said that Malda College principal had failed to discharge his duty efficiently and did not cooperate with the university fully.

“Today’s was an objective type examination. I do no support what he has said. Same number of students was allotted to 19 other examination centres. So far no one has complained. They all have cooperated. The same number of students will not sit during a single shift in other examinations. It is only on three occasions. We have agreed to offer more than 500 benches to the college. He only took 207. I will submit a report to state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in this regard,” he said.

Mishra, however, admitted that there were fewer colleges in the district to accommodate such a large number of students studying under the university.

Asked to comment on what would happen on May 23 and May 24, Sarkar said that the college hostel would be used to accommodate the students. “We will use the first floor of the hostel. If that is not sufficient then we have to use the college ground,” Sarkar said. When contacted, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that he had sought a report from Gour Banga VC in this regard.

“The college will have to make sure that students appear in their examination in a proper way. So far, I have heard that Malda College Principal did not make his stand clear earlier. However, if it is indeed not capable of accommodating such a large number of students then I would request the Gour Banga University to blacklist the college and never turn it into an examination centre. I cannot take action against the college. It is the responsibility of the university to take a decision,” Chatterjee said.

