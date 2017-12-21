At IITs, more offers for offshore jobs this year

Compared to 65 offers last year, 74 IIT-B students received international offers this time. (Express Archive Photo) Compared to 65 offers last year, 74 IIT-B students received international offers this time. (Express Archive Photo)

STUDENTS OF the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) saw a significant rise in the number of offers for offshore positions this year compared to last year indicating a better placement season. While IIT-Bombay saw a 13 per cent rise in the number of international offers in the first phase, 23 students from IIT-Madras got international offers in phase 1 compared to 10 in the entire placement season last year.

Compared to 65 offers from the USA, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan last year, 74 IIT-B students received international offers. As opposed to last year, this time, companies from Europe, UK and Nigeria were also seen. IIT-Guwahati received nine international offers. The average gross salary offered at IIT-B for domestic offers is Rs 11.50 lakh per year while that for International offers is Rs 40 lakh per year — almost similar to that of last year.

Core engineering sector continued to be the largest recruiter across IITs. The offers from startups also improved, according to placement officials of various campuses. On the Madras campus, 32 startups made 85 offers and 37 startups participated in placements on the Roorkee campus.

“While the total number of students (excluding PPO) placed was not different compared to the same time last year, the actual placed percentage went up from 56 per cent last year to 62 per cent this year,” said Manu Santhanam, professor in-charge of placements at IIT-M. The first phase of placements came to an end at most IITs this week with campuses registering an increase in number of offers made. A total of 1,143 offers were rolled out at IIT-Bombay, including pre-placement offers, up from last year’s 950 offers.

Of these, 1,011 students have accepted the offers — at least six out of 10 students have a job offer. At IIT-Guwahati, 60 per cent of eligible students or 523 out of 861 registered students have been placed. At IIT-Roorkee, over 843 offers were handed out to students in the first phase of placements.

This year, for the first time, IITs had allowed Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to visit campuses even before the placement season officially began. But the move did not make much of a difference in the number of offers from government organisations. In 2016, phase 1 at IIT-B saw a total of 24 offers from five government organisations. This year, only three organisations participated in the first phase and there were 21 offers. Tom Mathew, professor in-charge of placements at IIT-B, said a few more PSUs would visit the campus in the second phase starting January.

