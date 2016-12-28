Horoscope: What does 2017 have in store for students?

With the new year at the horizon, students across India hold their breaths in anticipation of what is to come in 2017. Will they crack the entrance exam or would flunk? Will they get jobs or have to study abroad? These predictions by astrologer Jai Madaan will help you sort your queries.

Aries (21 March- 19 April):

The early months of 2017 for students under this star sign are very positive. Predictable achievement might not turn in their path in competitive exams which means there should be no leniency in this area. However, the second part of the year might grant them special success. “Management of the institution might take their vows back.” Their studies might get affected due to some health problems or tension.

Taurus (20 April- 20 May):

The year doesn’t look very optimistic for students. They will not attain results as a balance to the efforts they put in. If there is some creative talent, it will stay hidden and they will feel a decrement in their intelligence. Yet, 2017 is a favourable time for the Taurus to learn a new language. While taking admission to some special course, they might have to pay some heavy donation and may need to study far, even if they don’t want to.

Gemini (21 May-20 June):

This year, Geminis will find themselves quite interested in studies. If their subject is related to philosophy and metaphysics, then this year they will witness achievements. The fields of banking or management will be profitable. They will have to keep themselves safe from bad company; otherwise their studies might suffer. Also, if they are planning to participate in some competitive exam or competitions, then also the ball is in their court.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July):

Cancerian students will get less outcome as compared to their hard work this year. If they are giving exams then they won’t get expected results. However, if they have interest in mysterious sciences and atomic sciences then the time is favourable.” An ordinary man can also get favours from these subjects. If a Cancerian is getting enchanting offers in the field of studies then they should stay alert because it could be a fraud. Enrolled to some unimportant course is unnecessary. It is always good to be optimistic.

Leo (23 July- 22 August):

Folks who are eager to go abroad or far for advance studies, this year is positive for them. Their self-assurance will remain strong. If they are participating in any competitive exam then success is in their way. Philosophy or other traditional subjects would be favourable. If they are willing to take admission in some new course then they must consult some experienced people. Simultaneously, they should look for the authorisation of that particular institution; otherwise they might take some wrong decision.

Virgo (23 August- 22 September):

This year is good for studies. Those under this Zodiac must be ready to put in their best efforts. It is a good time to participate in some competitive exam and this will result in success. If they are looking for some new institution, then this year you might get one, which will offer them a new and right way to their career. Ones who are willing to study at far places of other countries, this year looks positive for them.

Libra (23 September- 22 October):

The first part of year looks overwhelming from the learning point of view. However, Librans might have to face some trouble in the second part. If they are planning to join some new course, then is advised to take proper care while making choice, otherwise you might suffer from both education as well as financial troubles. It will be good to consider a course or institution after deep research. This year is good for the ones planning to study abroad. Time also looks good for traditional students.

Scorpio (23 October- 21 November):

This year is quite favourable for the students. Students of philosophy or literature might get immense success. Time is also favourable for the students who are planning to study abroad. They might also inculcate interest in some new subject. Family will endeavour to help them. If they are planning to take some competitive exam then the first half of the year is favourable. However, there should be no leniency in the next half of the year, otherwise your studies might get affected.

Sagittarius (22 November- 21 December):

This year 2017 would be usual for students. While looking for entrance in any new course, it is significant to collect all the information regarding the institution and course; otherwise Sagittarians might fall into some trouble. It is a very good time for the students related to art, poetry or literature. Students who have the habit of joining many courses at a time need to stay alert. Also, they need to stay away from being over confident. Trusting any fellow classmate too much, for the help in study material, is also not recommended.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January):

The year 2017 will be favourable for students. Capricorns will be occupied with intellectual people this year and due to their sharp brains. They will be able to take right decisions in study related matters. Their classmates will also help. Relations with principal and teachers will also get strengthened. If they are planning to take admission in some competitive exam, then there are good chances of success. They might face difficulties while concentrating on subjects.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February):

The first part of the year 2017 might dissatisfy Aquarians in some ways but with the arrival of other half of the year things will surely get better. Being cautious in selecting the best institution for them will be a good idea to save themselves from fraud colleges. The sector of education is bringing happiness in their favour as the students who wish to study abroad might get this opportunity by the end of the year. They are required to deal with the first half wisely and then enjoy the second half.

Pisces (19 Feruary- 20 March):

This year 2017 will give mixed outcome in academics. Studious ones will get good results and lenient ones might have to face some disturbances. Time will be favorable for the ones related to the study of dialectics. The students of this Zodiac must try to keep relations good with their principal as well as teachers. Irrelevant arguments might leave them in trouble. The second half of the year is favorable and auspicious for the students participating in competitive examination. The year looks medium for the ones planning to study abroad.

Jai Madaan is an astrologer, motivational speaker and relationship counsellor

