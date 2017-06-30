Assembly passes resolution: House for 85 per cent Delhi quota in colleges

Manish Sisodia in the assembly Manish Sisodia in the assembly

The Delhi Assembly Thursday passed a resolution that 85 per cent seats be reserved for students from the capital in colleges funded by the state government, including Delhi University. Passing the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government will take every step necessary in this direction.

Stating that he had written twice to the Centre, requesting that preference be given to Delhi students, Sisodia said, “In the last letter I wrote to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on December 13, 2016, I requested him to give reservation to students from Delhi in DU admissions.” Showing the letter to the House, he added that he also wrote to former minister Smriti Irani on this issue.

Several BJP and Congress leaders, too, have been demanding reservation for Delhi students in DU colleges over the years.

Sisodia told the MLAs, “This is a national capital, where people come from every corner of the country. This resolution is for everyone. This does not mean we are indulging in regionalism.”

He added that the number of students passing Class XII was increasing in Delhi every year, but the number of seats in DU remain the same. “…Soon, we will set up four more campuses of Ambedkar University in the city,” he said.

The assembly also resolved to recommend to the Centre to amend the DU Act (1922), according to which no other university in Delhi is legally authorised to give affiliation to any college. If the amendment is made, universities other than DU can give affiliation to other colleges.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh told the assembly that about 25 per cent of the state budget goes into the expenditure of 28 government-funded colleges.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj suggested that a delegation of all legislators, headed by BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan, should meet the HRD Minister and request him to provide reservation.

The opposition also supported the resolution, with BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa stating they had made an effort in giving priority to Delhi students in DU admissions. The assembly pledged to raise the issue with the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor and the university administration. Both the resolutions, moved by Sisodia, were passed by voice vote.

