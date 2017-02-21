Assam: SEBA reschedules HSLC exam amid paper leak rumours

Security personnel taking away Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti activists in Guwahati on Monday. The activists were burning the effigy of Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged anomalies in the HSLC (Class 10) examination 2017. PTI Photo Security personnel taking away Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti activists in Guwahati on Monday. The activists were burning the effigy of Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged anomalies in the HSLC (Class 10) examination 2017. PTI Photo

Two examination centres in Assam received Social Science and Assamese’s (MIL) question papers instead of General Mathematics paper that was scheduled to held on Monday, that is February 20. Amid the paper leak rumours, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has rescheduled the dates of Social Science and Assamese papers.

As per Assam Tribune report, the question papers of both subjects were allegedly leaked in Hojai and Baksa districts.

However, SEBA authorities denied that the question papers were leaked though they admitted the mistake. SEBA Chairman RC Jain said the examination for Social Science has been rescheduled on March 8 and that of Assamese will be held on March 7. Both the examinations will be conducted with new sets of question papers. As per earlier routine, the examination of Social Science was scheduled for February 23.

The authorities distributed the photocopies of the maths paper to the examinees. However, the paper was delayed for an hour. As many as 3,80,665 students, including 1,88,263 males and 1,92,402 females are appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The Assam government has directed the Board to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit the report within 10 days.

Read | JEE 2016 topper’s tips: Make notes, practice mock tests and follow one book

As per reports, the mistake was detected by the centre in-charge while tearing the outer cover of question paper packets and it was immediately resealed and sent back to the police stations. The inner plastic packaging was intact in both the centres, confirming no leakage of the papers.

The students, however, had to face difficulties as the entire process of getting the right sets of question paper got delayed by at least an hour.

Last year, the HSLC examination was in news when Physics and Biology question paper were leaked in February.

AHSEC had to postponed Class 12 Biology examination since the leaked copies of the question paper were found circulating in some parts of the state and social media website.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd